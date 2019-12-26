Not-Quite-New-Years edition.

1. Gambling on ‘Uncut Gems’

The odds not enjoying “Uncut Gems” aren’t in your favor, because the crime thriller is getting good reviews across the board.

The film follows Howard (Adam Sandler), who’s addicted to gambling, and his attempts to pay off his enormous debt by placing increasingly risky bets. Sandler’s performance has garnered lots praise nationally for his dramatic role.

You can roll the dice on “Uncut Gems” at 4 and 7 p.m., Friday; 4 and 7 p.m., Saturday; and at 1 and 4:15 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $11 general or $8 members.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 313-4032 ADDRESS Cinema Art Theater 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes WEBSITE Rehobothfilm.com

2. Party with The Funsters

The Funsters have a habit of whisking listeners away to a place where they can temporarily forget about their in-laws. This joyous place is known as a concert.

The Funsters feature a tight-knit group that’s lasted for more than 20 years. The gang offers a horn section and plays covers of R&B, rock and more from the early ‘60s to ‘80s.

You can catch the Funsters in action at 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $12 to $15.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. Speaking in Tongues

After getting caught up in the hustle-and-bustle holiday season, there’s still one person you need to give a gift to: yourself. A befitting gift would be seeing a free show by Native Tongue.

The band is building a good rep and features Nathan McCormick (guitar/vocals), Kagan Nuss (keys), Duncan West (bass) and Michael Wiedmann (drums).

Native Tongue will speak to your soul at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 226- BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com