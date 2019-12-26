Senior chihuahua needs your love

We first shared handsome little Pemberton on Nov. 8. Since then, the 10-year-old has had no luck in getting adopted from the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

He's moved to a foster home to destress from the shelter environment but longs for his own home and family.

Pemberton enjoys comfy beds, warm laps and all the attention he can get. He does well with other relaxed dogs and would be happiest in a quiet home with older children.

If you're interested in adopting Pemberton, you can email the Georgetown campus at gtadoptions@bvspca.org for a meet and greet.