Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, a Top 300 accounting firm headquartered in Wilmington, earned the honor of being the only Delaware-based firm named on Forbes’ inaugural America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms List.

Of the more than 100,000 CPA firms, only 227 firms made the list and BLS was one of 90 firms to make both the tax and accounting lists. To create the list, Forbes partnered with Statista, a global market research firm, to survey CPAs, tax attorneys, accountants, and CFOs. Respondents were asked to indicate up to 10 firms each for tax and accounting services that they would recommend to others and CPA firm employees could not self-nominate.