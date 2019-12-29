58-year-old Brad Rippey arrested

A Seaford man was arrested after he pulled out a shotgun during a domestic argument.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, when troopers responded to the 14000 block of County Seat Highway in Seaford for a report of a domestic dispute. Their investigation found that an argument between 58-year-old Brad Rippey and a 44-year-old woman had turned physical. Another man, 26 years old, and two children, ages 12 and 13, were in the home at the time and became involved in the argument. Things escalated when Rippey grabbed a pump action shotgun from inside a bedroom and cocked the weapon, causing alarm to the victims.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident. Troopers recovered the shotgun immediately upon arriving on scene.

Rippey was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, offensive touching, menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex County Correctional Institution on $22,200 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.