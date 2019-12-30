Suspects put sharp object to his neck

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Frankford.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, when troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Omar Road for a report of a robbery. A 38-year-old man advised that he was approached from behind by two men while he was checking on a pole building on his property. One of them placed a sharp object to his neck and demanded money. The victim was cut as he was attempting to hand over cash, sustaining minor injury. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot.

The victim declined medical treatment. No physical description of the suspects could be provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Troop 4 Detective L. Coleman at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.