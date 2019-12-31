2018 highway stats from National Highway Transportation Safety Board.

Statistics per 100,000 population:

Drivers here are better about seat belt use than many states, ranking 13th.Hawaii is tops in seat belt use with nearly 98% of people buckling up.New Jersey has the fewest drunk driving deaths, and Delaware ranks 19th.Montana has the most fatal accidents caused by drunk driving with 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people.The First State is in the middle when it comes to highway deaths per 100,000 residents.Ten highest traffic death rates: Mississippi (worst), South Carolina, Alabama, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Kentucky.Ten lowest rates of traffic deaths were: New York (best), Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Maryland.