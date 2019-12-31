Dover police are investigating shots fired at a house on South New Street.

Dover police responded to reports of gunfire at the unit block of South New Street Dec. 27 at 9:12 p.m. One house was struck by gunfire while the residents were home, but no one was injured, police said.

Home burglary Christmas Day

An unknown suspect broke into a home in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane and stole various electronics Dec. 25 at 2 a.m.

The suspect entered through an unlocked rear sliding door while the residents were home, police said.

Packed luggage stolen

An unknown suspect broke into a home in the 100 block of Holmes Street and stole suitcases full of clothing and shoes between Dec. 23 at 1:04 p.m. and Dec. 24. No one was home, and the suspect entered through a rear window, police said.

Houses shot at Christmas Eve

Dover police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of South New Street and Reed Street Dec. 24 at 7:39 p.m. Two houses in the unit block of South New Street were struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

Shooting at Webbs Lane intersection

A group of men fired several shots at the intersection of South Dupont Highway and Webbs Lane, north of Rodney Village shopping center, the night of Dec. 23. No one was injured, but the outside of the Rite Aid store was struck twice, police said.

A 19-year-old man told police he had a confrontation with a silver or tan van behind him before the people inside the van started shooting at 9:10 p.m. They were described as several black men in their teens or early 20s, police said.