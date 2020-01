USA Dance Dover will host a ballroom dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Ruritan Club, 29 Ruritan Lane, Viola.

Rhythm and smooth dance music will be provided by Mike Collier. All are welcome; no partner or experience is needed. Cost is $10 per person for members, $12 per person regular, pay at the door. Dress is business casual — no jeans.

For more, call 734-8794 or visit usadancedoverde.com.