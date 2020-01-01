Bunker Hill Elementary was one of five schools to win Signers' Awards for a fourth grade Delaware Day competition.

Bunker Hill Elementary received the Gunning Bedford Jr. Signer’s Award in the Delaware Day Fourth Grade Competition December 7.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs held a contest in which students were asked multiple questions in four categories: the Constitution, Delaware’s role in its creation and ratification and the importance of voting. The students used original artwork on poster boards to answer.

The competition honors Delaware Day, commemorating its standing as the first state to ratify the Constitution, Dec. 7, 1787. More than 300 students, teachers and family members gathered at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover for the day.

Bunker Hill was one of five schools to receive a Signer’s Award. Each is named for one of Delaware’s signers of the Constitution.

Signers’ Awards are presented to top projects representing five geographic categories: Wilmington, New Castle County, Kent County, Sussex County, and private/home school.

The other four winners were: the George Read Award to Robert S. Gallaher Elementary School in Newark; the Jacob Broom Award to the Learning Express Academy in Newark; the John Dickinson Award to Lake Forest Central Elementary School in Felton; and the Richard Bassett Award to Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Wilmington.

Bunker Hill students received an Artistic Merit Award for overall visual design and impact, composition, cohesiveness and originality along with Robert S. Gallaher Elementary, Christ the Teacher Catholic, and the Learning Express Academy.

Honorable mentions went to Middletown-Odessa-Townsend Charter K-8 Academy, Ursuline Academy and All Saints Catholic School in Wilmington, Christ the Teacher Catholic School in Newark, Epworth Christian School in Laurel, Hartly Elementary, North Dover Elementary, and William B. Keene Elementary in Newark.

Judges were from the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and Division of the Arts.

The projects were displayed on the second floor of Legislative Hall in Dover from Nov. 13 to Dec. 12.