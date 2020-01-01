An Ocean City, Maryland man was killed in Fenwick Island

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Fenwick Island.

The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, as a 2016 Jeep Patriot was traveling in the right southbound lane on Coastal Highway, about a mile north of Fenwick Island. According to police, a pedestrian was either walking or standing in the right lane, facing south, wearing dark clothing and without a light. The operator of the Patriot was unable to perceive the pedestrian and struck him.

The operator of the Patriot, a 23-year-old Georgetown man, remained on scene. He sustained minor injury and declined medical treatment.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old Ocean City, Maryland man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Coastal Highway southbound was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.