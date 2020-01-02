Republicans make troublesome statements on Facebook

Two high-ranking Delaware Republicans are facing consequences for comments on Facebook.

New Castle County Republican Party Chairman Chris Rowe has agreed to resign after using a homophobic slur in a post about a recent Texas church shooting.

After making comments deemed anti-Semitic, Sussex County Republican Party Vice-Chair Nelly Jordan will “have to make a choice of either resigning or going through a process to seek her removal,” according to Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady.

Rowe’s mistake

Rowe evoked ire with a comment Dec. 29 on his personal Facebook page. The post was a link to a video that showed the Texas church shooting, but the link stopped working when the hosting website determined the video violated their terms of service.

Several people commented that the video wasn’t working. Rowe replied to one man, “Faggots cannot handle reality. Bad guy loses FB pisses themselves.”

It has since been deleted.

After calls for his resignation, Rowe posted a lengthy follow-up on the GOP of New Castle County Facebook page in which he said he was using the word as “locker room talk.” Another post said he would be sharing a video response on the weekend.

However, Brady released a statement Jan. 2 condemning Rowe's language. She said he is “tendering his resignation at the request of party leaders.”

Rowe could not be reached for comment.

Jordan’s comments

Earlier in December, Nelly Jordan shocked Jewish and non-Jewish party members alike when she commented on the impeachment hearings in a Facebook post.

The post was hard to understand at points, but included phrases like “What amazes me most in these theatrical Congress hearings, (sic) is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ Lend (sic) themselves to be in the hoaks (sic) of the pure made up story…” and “Some of the Jewish people are doing today as it was in the times of the Old Testament, (sic) go against God’s will even after he had mercy on them.”

It also has been deleted.

Brady released a statement Dec. 31 regarding the comment, in which she said neither she nor her party condone anti-Semitism.

Unlike Rowe, Jordan wasn’t appointed to her vice chair position. She was elected by the Sussex County Republican Party executive committee. In a Jan. 2 statement, Brady said Jordan can either resign or “go through the process” to be removed.

Sussex County Republican Party Chairman Don Petitmerment released a Jan. 2 statement, in which he said there is no place in his party for intolerance.

“SCRP has procedures for evaluating the conduct of our members and holding them accountable where required,” he said. “The procedures have been used in the past and will be scrupulously adhered to in this case as well.”

Jordan could not be reached for comment.

Condemnation

Republican state senators Anthony Delcollo (R-Elsmere) and Ernie Lopez (R-Lewes) were two of the first to express disappointment with the officials’ remarks.

“It is my ardent hope that those who have chosen to behave in this way reform their thinking and conduct and that they step down from their positions of leadership. Anything less is not acceptable,” Delcollo said.

Lopez said he spoke to Jordan and was “disappointed that she does not understand how her words are so plainly hurtful, backward and mean spirited.” He called for her resignation.

State Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm released a statement on both situations Jan. 2.

“Anti-Semitism and homophobia are reprehensible and have no place in American society, let alone our political discourse,” he said. “While the handful of Republican officials who did condemn the attacks in stronger terms should be commended for doing so, they should not be held up as profiles in courage when they've failed to find their voice so many times before.”