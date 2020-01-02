Two suspects shot the victim in the hand and thigh Dec. 30, police said.

Two suspects shot a 30-year-old man in front of his home in the 400 block of Barrister Place, off South Little Creek Road in Dover, Dec. 30 at 10:52 p.m.

They approached him with guns, searched his pants pockets and then shot him in the hand and thigh, police said.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s home who drove him to the Kent General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspects were described as black males, wearing all black clothing with black ski masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.