Head-on collision with a tractor trailer on Route 26

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, as a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling south on Route 26 (Millsboro Highway), just south of Betts Road. The minivan had just been reported stolen from the Georgetown Royal Farms.

A 2019 Mack Tractor Trailer, towing an enclosed tanker with a soybean byproduct, was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the operator of the minivan entered into the opposing travel lane, directly in front of the tractor trailer. The operator of the tractor trailer was unable to avoid a head-on collision.

The operator of the minivan, a 48-year-old Milford man, was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the tractor trailer, a 40 year-old Salisbury, Maryland man, was properly restrained. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Millsboro Highway in the area of Betts Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. If anyone has information about or witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact Troop 7 Detective J. Burns at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.