The Indian River School District will host a public meeting for senior citizens to explain the district’s upcoming major capital improvement referendum and to highlight the various tax assistance programs available to seniors at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 in the auditorium of Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

District officials will give a presentation outlining the referendum initiative and will explain the state and county property tax relief programs available to senior citizens. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The major capital improvement referendum is scheduled for Feb. 13 and will seek funding for the construction of a new Sussex Central High School on district-owned property north of Millsboro.

For more, call 436-1079 or visit irsd.net/referendum.