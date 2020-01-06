The Indian River School District will host three public meetings in the coming weeks to highlight the major capital improvement referendum scheduled for Feb. 13.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown; 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro; and 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View.

At each meeting, district officials will give a presentation outlining the referendum initiative. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The referendum will seek funding for the construction of a new Sussex Central High School on district-owned property north of Millsboro.

For more, call 436-1079 or visit irsd.net/referendum.