Vice Chair Nelly Jordan made comments perceived as anti-Semitic

Discussions about the future of Sussex County Republican Committee Vice Chair Nelly Jordan will begin this evening, Monday, Jan. 6.

Jordan drew calls for her resignation when she commented on the impeachment hearings in a December Facebook post. She referred to some of the people testifying in the hearing as “Jews” and criticized them for going “against God’s will even after he had mercy on them.” (See screenshot.)

Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady released a statement Dec. 31 regarding Jordan’s comments, in which she said neither she nor her party condone anti-Semitism.

Also in December, New Castle County Republican Party Chair Chris Rowe made a comment on Facebook in which he made a homophobic slur. Brady addressed both incidents in a Jan. 2 statement, in which she announced that Rowe was resigning from his appointed position. Jordan, who was elected to her position, would either resign or “go through the process” to be removed.

Sussex County Republican Party Chairman Don Petitmerment released a statement the same day.

“SCRP has procedures for evaluating the conduct of our members and holding them accountable where required,” he said. “The procedures have been used in the past and will be scrupulously adhered to in this case as well.”

Today, Monday, Jan. 6, Sussex party communications direction Hylton Phillips-Page released a brief outline of those procedures.

According to Phillips-Page, the Sussex County Republican Committee advisory board will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 6. The meeting is closed except by special invitation of the chair. The

“handling of any potential charges that may be brought against the Vice Chair” is on the agenda for the meeting.

The party’s executive board will meet at a yet-to-be-determined location Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Executive board meetings are typically public and Hylton-Phillips said the location will be publicized when it becomes available.

However, the part of the meeting dealing with any charges brought against Jordan will be closed.

The committee will “deal with any charges of misconduct brought against" Jordan by holding a hearing, giving Jordan an opportunity to respond, discussing the charges amongst themselves and then casting a vote on the “disposition of the charges.” A simple majority determines the outcome.

See the executive board members here.

Jordan has not been able to be reached for comment. However, Sen. Ernie Lopez (R-Lewes) revealed that she is not apologetic.

In a Facebook post on the Delaware State Senate – Republican Caucus page, he wrote, “After speaking with the Vice-Chair [Dec. 31, 2019], I’m disappointed that she does not understand how her words are so plainly hurtful, backwards and mean spirited, not just toward members of one particular faith but to all of us who believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

He added that expects an apology and a resignation.

