The AARP Tax-Aide Program, a partnership between the AARP Foundation and the IRS, is offering free tax preparation to anyone of any age — especially those older than 50 — who can’t afford paid tax preparation.

Returns are prepared by volunteers who are certified by the IRS. Returns are by appointment only, at the following times and locations: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 through April 13, at Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through April 14, at Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach; and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 8 through April 11, at Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/39Nm0an for other Tax-Aide locations.

The goal of the program is to help as many taxpayers as possible. Most returns can be prepared and reviewed for accuracy by a second volunteer in about an hour. Completed federal and state returns are then electronically filed. Taxpayers are provided with a copy of their federal and state returns. Joint returns require the signature of both spouses to be efiled.

Some returns are outside of the scope and training of the Tax-Aide program and cannot be prepared. Returns involving many sources of income, extensive itemizing of deductions, multiple states can be time consuming and will exceed the time set aside for each appointment. Taxpayers may need to schedule additional appointments to complete their return.

Taxpayers are required to complete IRS Form 13614-C Intake/Interview before their return can be looked at. Taxpayers are encouraged to have the form completed in advance of their appointment. Forms can be obtained at irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f13614c.pdf or at Tax-Aide locations.

To have returns prepared, taxpayers need to bring the proper documents to their appointment, including photo ID, Social Security card, all income-related documents and the previous year’s return. A complete list of required documents is available at bit.ly/2ugVlT5.