As the number of flu cases in Delaware continues to rise, Bayhealth is enacting a temporary flu visitation policy.

Starting the week of Jan. 6, guests younger than 16 are restricted from visiting anyone at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus. This policy affects visitors, not individuals coming in to receive medical care. In addition, Bayhealth asks that anyone older than 16 who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting someone at the hospital at this time.

Flu-like symptoms include fever/chills, body aches, sore throat, cough, headache and diarrhea.

“Our goal is to protect our patients,” said Infection Prevention Senior Manager Kelly Gardner. “This temporary flu visitation policy is being enacted to protect our patients from getting the flu or other illnesses. We appreciate everyone’s understanding. We are driven to keep our patients, visitors and staff members safe, and this temporary policy will enable us to do just that.”

Those with flu-related symptoms seeking medical treatment at Bayhealth should use the items found at respiratory etiquette stations located throughout the facilities, including hand sanitizer, face masks and tissues.

Updates to this policy and more are available at bayhealth.org.