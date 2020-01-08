BenchMark Physical Therapy recently opened its second outpatient clinic in Delaware, at 10 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown.

The new clinic operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and can be reached at 858-4528.

The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Thomas Gottstein earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Misericordia University. He is a certified orthopedic clinical specialist.

BenchMark’s other Delaware clinic is in Millsboro.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

For more, visit benchmarkpt.com.