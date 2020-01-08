Capital Ringers community English handbell ensemble will hold an orientation session from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes, for those Interested in learning more about ringing and non-ringing opportunities.

Capital Ringers is a versatile community handbell ensemble known regionally for a repertoire including rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, patriotic, sacred and current top-40 tunes, as well as traditional holiday favorites, as well as their unique multimedia presentations.

Opportunities for ringers, along with multimedia production setup, videography, photography, script writing, publicity, grant writing, ushering, prop construction, fundraising, editing, proofreading and more, are available.

Those interested in joining but unable to attend the orientation should contact Linda Simms at keys2ring@aol.com or 632-3106.

For more, visit capitalringers.org.