Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. is accepting applications for its 2020 College Scholarship Program.

Applications are being accepted for undergraduate and graduate scholarships available for $1,500 or more.

Undergraduate applicants must be a Delmarva resident and a student in good standing at any accredited, degree-granting institution in the U.S. or, in the case of graduating high school seniors, accepted to an accredited, degree-granting institution within the U.S. Individuals must have an academic major in a subject area relevant to Delmarva's chicken industry and be planning a career in a segment of this industry. An official transcript must accompany each application.

Graduate student applicants must meet the above criteria, with the exception of Delmarva residency. In addition, the individual must be engaged in research that could positively benefit Delmarva's chicken industry. DPI membership on the part of the applicant or his/her family is not required and has no effect on the selection process.

“Since 1985, we’ve awarded more than $144,000 to deserving, driven students through our scholarship program,” said DPI Executive Director Holly Porter. “Many of them went on to careers in Delmarva’s chicken community and are contributing to our $3.4 billion chicken economy. We’re excited to offer opportunities to a new set of young people with this year’s scholarships.”

Applications must be completed and received no later than 4:30 p.m. April 3 to DPI College Scholarship Program, 16686 County Seat Highway, Georgetown, DE 19947-4881.

Application forms and additional information are available at dpichicken.org/scholarship or by emailing dpi@dpichicken.com.

Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. is the Delmarva chicken industry’s voice as the premier membership association focusing on advocacy, education and member relations.

For more information, visit dpichicken.org.