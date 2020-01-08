Sussex County is retaining its leadership and legal team for the year ahead.

County Council, at its Jan. 7 meeting, selected Councilman Michael H. Vincent, of Seaford, as president of the body for the 10th year in a row. Council reelected Councilman Irwin G. “I.G.” Burton, of Lewes, as vice president.

It is customary for council at the first meeting of each year to elect officers and appointing legal staff. As council president, Vincent will preside over all council meetings in 2020, with Burton substituting as the presiding officer anytime Vincent is unable to attend.

Council also approved J. Everett Moore Jr. to reappointment as county attorney. Moore serves at the pleasure of the County Council as the elected body’s chief counsel.

Staff from the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms will represent the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission respectively as assistant county attorneys.