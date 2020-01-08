6:30 p.m. Monday for hearing about Nelly Jordan Facebook post.

The Sussex GOP executive committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cheer Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road in Georgetown. The body will hold a hearing about a Facebook post disparaging Jews and Democrats by county vice-chair Nelly Jordan.

The committee will hold the hearing during its monthly meeting and give Jordan an opportunity to respond and then vote on Jordan’s fate. It is made up of about 50 people, according to Hylton Phillips-Page, Sussex GOP spokesman and committee member.

He did not specify the charges resulting from a Jan. 6 subcommittee meeting at which Jordan’s actions were discussed.

The meeting is open to the public, but the public will have to leave the room during the hearing and the vote. They can return after the decision is made, and the results will be announced.