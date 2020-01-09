Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced the 2020 Easterseals/CAI Volleyball Challenge will take place May 29-30 at a new location — the 76ers Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington.

All are welcome to participate in this family-friendly event that raises funds to benefit children and adults with disabilities served by Easterseals in the local region. For information on forming a team or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Stephanie DiMartine at 324-4444, ext. 2065, or sdimartine@esdel.org.

CAI is returning for the 16th year as the title sponsor, along with founding sponsor Canada Dry. Last year’s Volleyball Challenge raised more than $250,000 for Easterseals services to benefit local children and adults with disabilities.

Teams consist of six to 10 players who play teams of similar ability in noncompetitive play. Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraising individuals and teams.

Registration is open at volleyballchallenge.com.

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities and respite services for caregivers.

For more, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.