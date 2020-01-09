Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

Chapter 850 is active in the community and includes more than 210 members and 35 associate members.

Beginning in 2007, the chapter raised private funds to build the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park on South Little Creek Road in Dover, honoring Kent Countians lost in Vietnam, Korea and the Middle East. The site is also home to a Gold Star Mother and Family Memorial, a Huey “Dustoff” helicopter, a War Dog memorial and a POW/MIA Chair of Honor, and hosts three annual events in March for Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

All Vietnam and era veterans are welcome to the chapter’s meetings, regardless of membership.

For more, call 697-8384 or email pauldavis5233@comcast.net.