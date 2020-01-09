Investigators say fire started in wood stove chimney

A Gumboro house fire has been ruled accidental.

The Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene, in the 18000 block of Little Lane, around 9 a.m. to find flames engulfing a house. Fire companies from Delaware and Maryland assisted in the fire, which was near the state line. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators responded to the scene and found the fire was caused by the ignition of combustibles within a wood stove chimney.