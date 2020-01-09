The incident occurred on Buckingham Drive

Delaware State Police are assisting the Delmar Police Department in investigating a shooting incident.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when police responded to the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive for a female struck by gunfire. Further investigation found that the 56-year-old victim was standing at the front door to her residence, attempting to enter, when she was struck by two shots. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Detectives collected one projectile from the front porch of the residence and another is known to have entered the residence from the direction of the roadway. There is no suspect information at this time.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Delmar Police Department at 410-896-3131 or the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.