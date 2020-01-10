For the eighth year in a row, Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services and the Sussex County Survivorship Coalition will host “After Ringing the Bell: A Cancer Survivorship Conference” from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center, 1 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

This one-day event brings together cancer survivors and caregivers to share in hope, support, and resilience while on a path to wellness.

The conference focuses on integrating wellness and growing balance in attendees’ lives following the cancer experience. Attendees will be presented with information on how to identify post-treatment concerns as they integrate mind-body practices into cancer survivorship care.

Keynote speakers are to include Uday Jani, who will present an illuminating look at how integrative medicine provides cancer survivors with guideposts to achieving health, vitality and joy, over the course of a lifetime, exploring the unique approach that includes nourishment, sleep, physical movement and path to spirituality and more; and Carolyn Trasko, who will provide understanding of how the practice of Mind-Body Medicine can be a useful resource to help strengthen the relationship between the mind and emotional, psychological and physical experiences.

Additional speakers will present on integrative health and wellness topics. Vendors will have exhibits and provide health and wellness information and resources. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided at the conference.

The Sussex County Survivorship Coalition was formed in July 2011 to coordinate the efforts of the variety of local organizations that traditionally have reached out to cancer survivors.

The Coalition members are Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services, Cancer Support Community Delaware, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and American Cancer Society.

The event is free, but registration is required by Jan. 20 to afterringingthebell2020.eventbrite.com.