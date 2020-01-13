The Fire and Ice Festival will launch Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend with the “Out of this World” Drink Competition from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at Bethany Blues, 6 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Bethany Beach.

The competition will feature Dogfish Head Spirits with proceeds benefiting Nemours duPont Pediatrics & Senior Care, Sussex Campus, pediatric health system, dedicated to advancing higher standards in children’s and senior’s health in Sussex County.

Local bartenders will compete head-to-head to have their drink crowned competition winner. Competition guidelines require that all drinks will feature one of the following Dogfish Head Spirits: Analog Vodka, Barrell Honey Rum or Compelling Gin. Bethany Blues will provide food stations for ticket holders. Participants will vote for their favorite drink alongside a celebrity panel. Bartenders from Zoca, Good Earth Market, Bethany Blues, The Den at Bear Trap and The Cottage Café are set to compete.

Tickets are $40 at thequietresorts.com.

For those who cannot attend the competition, or want another tasting of the cocktails crafted during the competition, patrons of the Fire & Ice Tasting Tour can purchase a tasting card which will be honored throughout the entirety of the Fire & Ice Festival, allowing visitors to enjoy a taste of the Fire & Ice drink created by each restaurant. Tickets are $20, available through Jan. 22, proceeds benefiting Nemours.

While patrons tour, they can explore ice sculptures showcased at each restaurant; all participating restaurants will have either an ice bar, an ice luge, ice cocktail glasses or custom ice cubes.

For more, including a complete Fire and Ice “Out of This World” Festival schedule, visit fireandicede.com or call 539-2100.