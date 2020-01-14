A group of people shot a man while attempting to rob his home, Dover police said.

A 39-year-old man suffered four non-fatal gunshot wounds when several suspects entered his home, demanded property and shot him early Jan. 12.

The victim was transported from his home in the 900 block of West North Street to Kent General Hospital at 2:29 a.m.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.