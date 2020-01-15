46-year-old Dallas G. Taylor Jr., of Milton, arrested

A Milton man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of pills and MDMA.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, a Milford Police Department officer on patrol on Coastal Highway (Route 1), in the area of the Route 36 overpass, observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, 46-year-old Dallas G. Taylor Jr., of Milton, was contacted. Further investigation during the stop led to pills and MDMA (also known as "ecstasy" or "molly") being seized.

Taylor's driver's license was suspended and the vehicle registration had numerous violations. It was also learned that he was wanted by Sussex County Family Court and the New Castle Court of Common Pleas.

Taylor was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, failure to transfer title and unregistered motor vehicle. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the outstanding warrants and given $600 unsecured bond on the new charges.