Gordmans apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at two new store locations in Delaware, which will open March 17.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers, then visit the job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Milford Gordmans, 654 N. Dupont Highway in Milford Plaza, or Seaford Gordmans, 22970 Sussex Highway. Walk-ins are welcome.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores, which is converting its Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering favorite brands at prices lower than department stores.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.