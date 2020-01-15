The Historic Lewes Farmers Market announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.

For 13 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to attend sustainable farming conferences. This year, five $400 scholarships were awarded.

Scholarships from the regular Historic Lewes Farmers Market scholarship fund went to Zachary Dittmar, of Dittmar Family Farms in Felton, and Henry Bennett, of Bennett Orchards in Frankford.

In 2016, the HLFM established an emerging women farmers’ scholarship fund in loving memory of Delaware farmer Debra Schaefer. This year, three farmers received a Debra Schaefer Scholarship for Emerging Women Farmers: Caitlin Patton Rosenberg, of Double Forte Farm in Galena, Maryland; Crystal Giesey, of Masterpiece Flowers in Parsonsburg, Maryland; and Crystal J. Sankar, of Four Mothers Farm in Princess Anne, Maryland.

Dittmar and Sankar will attend the Future Harvest CASA Conference in College Park, Maryland. Rosenberg will attend PASA Farming for the Future Conference in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Bennett will attend the Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference in Savannah, Georgia. Giesey will attend the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers Back to Basics for Cut Flower Conference in Oberlin, Ohio.

Consistent with its mission, the HLFM board of directors of the HLFM is committed to supporting farmers and emerging farmers who grow local fruits, vegetables, produce, flowers and more, and these scholarships help small Delmarva farmers become educated about sustainable farming practices.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.