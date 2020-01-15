Atlantic General Hospital officials announced Jan. 15 that Matthew Morris joined the organization’s senior leadership to serve as vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer.

Morris succeeds Colleen Wareing, who has served in this role for the past 15 years.

Morris has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years, earning his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland Baltimore and a Master of Science in health services leadership and management from UMB, before completing a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at the University of Alabama. He is also a board certified nurse executive through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

He has worked in progressive nursing leadership roles in several hospitals in the Baltimore area, most recently serving as the director of nursing for the Surgery and the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation units for The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Morris has also been actively involved in nursing and leadership development for a number of years, most recently as adjunct faculty and a member of the Nursing Advisory Board at Cecil College.

“Colleen Wareing has made an indelible mark on the fabric of the culture at AGH, and she has shaped the stellar nursing practices that are in place here today,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital. “We are sad to see her go and her retirement from Atlantic General is bittersweet, but we are fortunate to have gained another great leader in Matt Morris. I look forward to working with him.”

Morris began his duties at Atlantic General on Jan. 6.

