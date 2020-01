The 30th Representative District Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Rudy's Family Diner, 17064 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

All Republicans in the 30th district, which includes Farmington, Felton, Harrington, Sandtown, Viola and Willow Grove areas, are invited to attend.

For more, call 270-6786 or 398-4338.