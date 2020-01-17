The Delaware Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Sussex County, encourages county residents, business owners, community members and all other interested parties to attend a public workshop to review and comment on the proposed Henlopen Transportation Improvement District.

The workshop is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Lewes Fire Station No. 2, 32198 Janice Road.

The purpose of the TID is to secure the required transportation improvements to support the planned future land use within the TID area.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing. Comments will be received during the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or sent via email to dotpr@state.de.us.