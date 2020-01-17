The Fire & Ice “Out of this World” Festival, set for Jan. 25-26 in Bethany Beach, will incorporate a Tasting Tour of local restaurants featuring specialty themed “Out of this World” cocktails, showcasing Dogfish Head Spirits.

The festival takes place the last weekend of January, with 99 Sea Level, Bethany Blues, Good Earth Market, The Cottage Café, The Den and Zoca participating in the Tasting Tour. Each restaurant will have a specialty ice feature and exclusive specials for Tasting Tour participants. The tasting tour proceeds benefit the new Nemours duPont Pediatrics & SeniorCare campus in Millsboro.

Online ticket sales will be available until Jan. 22 at bit.ly/2RveVmH. Onsite ticket sales will be available throughout the entirety of the Fire & Ice Festival at the Information Tent in Bethany Beach.

For a full schedule of Fire & Ice “Out of this World” Festival events and more, visit thequietresorts.com.