A discussion of the award-winning book “The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

The League of Women Voters of Sussex County is hosting the event in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th amendment. Copies of the book are on reserve at the Lewes Library for anyone wishing to participate.

“The Woman's Hour” won the 2019 Silver Gavel Award, the American Bar Association’s highest honor for a book furthering the American public’s understanding of law. While the book is a well-documented history, the author humanizes women who worked for the amendment as well as those who opposed it. Weiss reveals how pro-suffragists sometimes compromised racial equality to win the vote for white women and acknowledges the continuing struggle for race and gender justice.

The discussion is free; to register, visit bit.ly/2R27cgU.

For more, visit sussexlwv.org.