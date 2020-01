The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Lord Road, between North Union Church Road and Staytonville Road, Ellendale, from 7 a.m. Jan. 22 to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Detour route is Lord Road to North Union Church Road onto Staytonville Road and return to Lord Road.

Detour signage will be posted.