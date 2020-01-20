Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical healthcare professionals job fair from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes.

Interested candidates should RSVP to 645-3336 or employment@beebehealthcare.org, and bring copies of their resume to the fair.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses with two years of nursing experience. Openings include cardiac/telemetry; intensive care unit; cardiothoracic intensive care unit; stepdown; cardiovascular operating room; emergency department, Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus; float pool; cardiac cath lab; medical-surgical units; orthopaedics; registered nurse first assistant; and early nurse intervention team.

Beebe is also hiring certified nursing assistants for multiple positions and departments.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.