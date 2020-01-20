The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the proposed grade separation of U.S. 113 at state Route18/state Route 404 in Georgetown, and will hold a public workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Delaware Technical Community College, Owens Campus, Student Services Center, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown.

The proposed project was identified to address transportation needs in the U.S. 113 Corridor Improvement Plan. The preferred alternative was selected following the public workshop in February 2018 and the project has continued into final design. The workshop will present the current design and update the public on the design and construction schedule. Display plans will be provided for review and comment.

This project is to preserve mobility for local residents and businesses while providing highway improvements that reduce congestion, decrease frequency and severity of accidents, and accommodate anticipated growth in local, seasonal and through traffic.

Public parking is available on campus. Members of the project team will be on hand to explain the information and answer questions. Comment forms will be provided.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of, or opposition to, the proposed changes. Comments will be received at the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, sent via email to dotpr@delaware.gov. The comment deadline is March 20.