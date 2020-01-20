Capital School District and Dover High School announced Dover High senior Nikolas Mandalas is a playwright finalist in the 2019-20 Young Delaware Playwright Festival sponsored by the Delaware Theatre Company.

Nikolas’ play is titled “Coffee Shop.” As a finalist, Nikolas will participate in a series of playwriting workshops with professional theatre artists from the Delaware Theatre Company to further refine his writing. These workshops will help prepare his work for a public showcase performance in March.

Nikolas, along with other entries in the festival, submitted his play for two rounds. He submitted his original play for feedback during round one, revised it then resubmitted it for round two, the competition round. Fifty-five students from nine schools competed. The process began in September 2019 with a kickoff workshop for Delaware teachers and eighth- through 12th-grade students.

Nikolas is one of five finalists chosen. Nikolas’ play “Coffee Shop” will be presented in a showcase performance at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington.