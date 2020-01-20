Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Jan. 16 that Delaware farmers’ markets hit an all-time high sales record of $3.28 million in 2019.

The announcement came during the 15th Annual Delaware Agriculture Week held at the State Fairgrounds in Harrington, a week-long conference that covers agricultural operations in Delaware and provides critical updates, research and training for members of the industry. Carney issued a proclamation declaring the week of Jan. 13-17 as “Delaware Agriculture Week.”

View the proclamation at bit.ly/2TLzpKq.

“Delaware has a rich farming history, and agriculture remains our number one industry. It’s no surprise Delaware’s farmers markets continue to gain popularity with Delawareans and visitors to the state who want to purchase local, Delaware grown foods and farm-fresh products from family farms,” said Carney. “Agriculture contributes $8 billion to Delaware’s economy, and we’ve permanently preserved 25% of Delaware’s farmland so that agriculture will continue to be the backbone of our economy.”

Delaware’s Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse said in a time when ordering groceries using an app and picking up curbside is popular, these figures are indicative of how much people value the connection with the farmers growing their food.

“Looking at 2019, the weather was cooperative, and our farmers had a lot of great produce to sell at our local farmers’ markets,” said Scuse. “Delaware produce is seasonal and changes from month to month, week to week. The variety of Delaware grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and other items provides a lot of options for consumers who want to eat healthy.”

Sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers’ markets this year totaled $3,277,788, up more than $394,086 from 2018 — an increase of 13.7%. Sales have increased more than elevenfold since the Department of Agriculture began tracking them in 2007.

Fresh produce made up 57% of total sales, with the remainder coming from products such as meats, cheeses, jellies, breads, salsa, eggs or honey.

In 2019, 14 markets participated in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the Women, Infants and Children Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Both programs had their highest participation since Delaware began offering these benefits. There were nine markets that participated in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. These programs help expand access for low-income residents to be able to purchase fresh local produce at Delaware farmers’ markets.

Delaware farmers’ markets are all run at the local level, by municipalities, business groups, farmers or market associations, with the Department of Agriculture providing support and marketing assistance.

The 2020 market season will begin in April; most markets start their operations in May, June and July. A list of the 2019 markets is available at delawaregrown.com, and will be updated in late March.