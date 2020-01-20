Hailey Mack, a student at Southern Delaware School of the Arts, was selected as a semifinalist for the Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest.

Hailey’s name will enter the next round of consideration to become the official name of the Mars 2020 rover.

Hailey’s entry was selected as Delaware’s winner in the middle school category. The suggested name, “Ingenuity,” and Hailey’s essay can be viewed at bit.ly/38u6vmt.

NASA’s feature on the selection of the “Name the Rover” semifinalists can be viewed here.

The Mars 2020 Rover has entered the final stages of preparation for launch. The currently unnamed Mars 2020 Rover is a robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds. It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet's climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet. The spacecraft is targeted for a July 2020 launch and is expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.