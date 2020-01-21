Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement Jan. 20 in response to the Senate impeachment trial resolution proposed by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

“After repeatedly saying that we would get procedures just like the Clinton impeachment trial, we now see that was false,” said Coons. “The proposal that Majority Leader McConnell just released looks more like a cover up than a fair trial. His proposed rules would rush the presentation of the case, erect barriers to witnesses, and even delay admission of evidence already in the record. I hope some of my Republican colleagues will see how unfair this proposal is and vote with Democrats tomorrow to revise these unworkable rules.”