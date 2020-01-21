Got a Thneed? How about a plate instead? The DMV has a contest for you.

Dr. Seuss said, “You Need A Thneed!”

You Need A 5-Digit License Plate, says the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Each quarter one lucky Delawarean will win a coveted 5-digit plate in the 2020 5-digit license plate giveaway.* You don't have to show up at 3 a.m. on plate release day for a chance on one.

Enter the giveaway from your home computer or favorite mobile device by registering and activating a myDMV Online Services account. You must be a Delaware resident, 18 or older.

myDMV Online Services is all about convenience and allowing you to use your time your way by offering over twenty DMV services that can be completed online:

Driver License and ID renewal Real ID Compliance status check Organ donor sign-up Emergency contact/next-of-kin sign-up Road test scheduling Driving record purchase (3-year, 5-year, and full) Vehicle registration renewal Uninsured motorist payments Vehicle address changes

+ many more!

*Limit one prize plate per customer, Delaware DMV employees are not eligible to win and all applicable title fees will be the responsibility of the winner.



