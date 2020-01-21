The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Main Street, between Bethany Road and Route 54/Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, from 7 a.m. Feb. 3 to 11 p.m. Feb. 14, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Motorists traveling westbound on Route 54 will be detoured north on Johnson Road and make a left turn onto Route 20/Zion Church Road and will turn left on Route 17/Roxanna Road and return to Route 54.

Motorists traveling south on Route 54 will be detoured northeast on Route 17/Roxanna Road and turn right to Route 20/Zion Church Road, turn right onto Johnson Road and back to Route 54.

Detour signage will be posted.