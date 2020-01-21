Four people living in a house in Kent Acres woke up to gunfire early Jan. 21, police said.

A group of people were woken up when 17 rounds of gunfire hit their house in Kent Acres, Dover, Jan. 21, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:40 a.m, and Troopers were dispatched to the the house on Steele Road. There were four occupants inside the home, ranging from ages 15 to 52. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit Detective T. Ford at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Passes out behind wheel, arrested for DUI

Officers found Kyle Hertz, 30, passed out behind the wheel of a car in the area of West North Street and South Queen Street at 6:11 p.m. Jan. 20.

Hertz was unconscious and the vehicle was in reverse. Officers were able to place the car in park and take Hertz into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of Oxycodone pills, Benzos, suboxone, and adderall. Hertz was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond for DUI 3rd offense, four counts of possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Purse-snatching in Dover

A 76-year-old woman was walking to her car in Dover East Estates mobile home park when an unknown male suspect came up from behind and grabbed her purse from her grasp at 6:32 a.m. Jan. 20. The suspect then ran west through the woods.

The suspect was described as 5 foot, 9 inches tall, wearing a black winter coat with a white stripe from the right shoulder down to the left hip and dark pants. The victim suffered a minor injury to her wrist as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Man arrested after stealing motorcycle

A 19-year-old had parked his motorcycle at the Hampton Inn, 1568 North Dupont Highway before he discovered it missing at 12:51 a.m. Jan. 20.

After police arrived on the scene, city employees contacted the police department and said they found a motorcycle hiding behind a substation on Rustic Lane near the Hampton Inn. Officers responded, confirmed the motorcycle belonged to the victim and returned it.

The city employees later called back and said a man had contacted them and asked where "his motorcycle" was. Officers responded, found the subject in the area of the Capital Inn and took him into custody after confirming he had stolen the motorcycle.

Fred Williamson, 25, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,000 secured bond for theft by false pretense, theft of motor vehicle and criminal impersonation.

Parking violation leads to weed arrest

The Dover Police Department arrested Deon Townsend, 28, on drug charges as a result of a parking violation Jan. 19. Officers saw Townsend parked on a sidewalk and then contacted him in the area of Northdown Drive and Charring Cross Drive in the Village of Westover.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked Townsend if he had it in his possession. Townsend told officers that he had a large amount of marijuana in the trunk. They found 439.3 grams of marijuana individually packaged into 21 bags.

He was taken into custody without incident and later released on his own recognizance for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and parking violation.