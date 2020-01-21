35-year-old Everett L. Burton, of Rehoboth, charged

Delaware State Police made an arrest after a pursuit in the Seaford area.

The incident occurred on around 6:20 p.. on Monday, Jan. 20, when troopers observed a silver Mercury Grand Marquis traveling northbound on Concord Pond Road without a license plate tag light or functioning taillights. When troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver did not stop and continued northbound on Concord Pond Road. The driver eventually turned onto King Road and then Coverdale Road, traveling at a high rate of speed and committing multiple traffic violations.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after it slid off the edge of Coverdale Road. The operator, 35-year-old Everett L. Burton of Rehoboth Beach, got out and fled on foot but was subsequently taken into custody.

Burton was charged with felony disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, driving while suspended or revoked, aggressive driving and multiple other traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,008 secured bond.