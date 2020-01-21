46-year-old Angela Boone, of Lincoln, and 57-year-old Orlando Pettyjohn, of Milford, charged

The Milford Police Department recently discovered two wanted individuals during a traffic stop.

Officers were on routine patrol in the area of Causey Avenue and South Church Street on Friday, Jan. 17., when they observed a red Hyundai Elantra. A registration check on the vehicle showed that it was flagged for a warrant and a traffic stop was conducted.

The operator, 46-year-old Angela Boone, of Lincoln, had two active warrants and three court capiases for her arrest and the passenger, 57-year-old Orlando Pettyjohn, of Milford, had a court capias for his arrest and an outstanding warrant out of New York, New York. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia belonging to Boone.

Boone was charged with theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 or older, unauthorized use of a vehicle without consent of the owner and unlawful use of a payment card under $1,500 in reference to a Milford Police Department investigation. She also had a pending theft warrant from the Milton Police Department and multiple capiases. She was committed to the Department of Correction on $561 cash-only bail for the warrants and capiases and $3,650 unsecured bail for the new charged.

Pettyjohn was given $27,000 unsecured bail for the capias but was committed to the Department of Correction, pending his extradition to New York.